“It’s important for us to get involved,” Metro high school embracing Native American culture

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro high school is going above and beyond to see how Native American culture is being shared.

At U.S. Grant High School, a large Powwow is held for all students to help them connect to our rich Native American heritage in Oklahoma.

“I’ve been coming to this one since I was young, and I've always wanted to be a singer so now I sing here every year," said participant Anthony Yahola.

Everyone is invited to the Powwow at the high school which is put on by the school's Native American Student Program.

“We have about 3,000 native students in the district and represent 77 tribes. U.S. Grant does have the highest population of high school students that are Native American," said Dr. Star Yellowfish.

Connecting to our native roots is the goal.

“I feel like it’s important for us to get involved in it right now because later on we can share it with future generations," said student Janessa Herrera.

As for Herrera, who's been involved with the program for a while, the results have been beneficial.

“I’m connected to my Indian community and not just through my family but through the people who encourage me to do things," Herrera said.

Celebrating our wonderful Native American heritage at U.S. Grant High School is another great example of what's right with our schools.

OERB has partnered with KFOR for this spotlight series of 'What's Right With Our Schools' and presented a check of $600 to the school. If you have an idea of a program to highlight, click here and send us a short note.