Kyler Murray Wins Davey O'Brien Award

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was named the winner of the Davey O’Brien Award as the nation’s top quarterback on Thursday night at the College Football Awards Show in Atlanta, Georgia.

Murray was one of five finalists for the award, and becomes the second straight Sooner to win the award after Baker Mayfield won last season.

It’s the fifth time an OU quarterback has won the award.

Jason White won in 2003 and 2004, Sam Bradford in 2008, and Mayfield last season.

Former OU running back Billy Sims won the 1978 O’Brien Award when it honored the top player in the Southwest.

Oklahoma’s five awards for the quarterback award and six overall are the most in the nation.