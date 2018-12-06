× Man accused of being involved in Norman robbery arrested

NORMAN, Okla. – A man wanted in connection to a Norman robbery was arrested in Oklahoma City.

Norman police were looking for Robert Joe Fryrear, 35, after he allegedly approached a female victim and “forcefully took her car keys from her,” on November 18 near E Constitution St. and Classen Blvd.

Police say a brief struggle ensued, causing a minor injury to the victim.

Fryrear then allegedly walked back towards the victim’s car, pointed a handgun at her face and told her to “back off” before driving away.

The victim’s vehicle was located and recovered.

Police had issued an arrest warrant for Fryrear following the incident.

On Tuesday, Fryrear was found and arrested in Oklahoma City.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on charges of concealing stolen property and possession of a stolen vehicle.