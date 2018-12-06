Man offering $2,500 reward after briefcase with sentimental items is stolen

TULSA, Okla. – An Oklahoma man says thieves made off with a few sentimental items when they broke into his storage unit recently.

Lucas Calbreath says thieves made off with his father’s briefcase when they broke into his Tulsa storage unit.

Calbreath’s father was a senior detective with an Oregon sheriff’s office before he retired. The briefcase held his badge, retirement photos, career certificates, military records and even recordings of his voice from past cases.

“The minute I realized my dad’s voice, the tape recorders, were in that case, you can ask my wife, I broke down,” he told FOX 23. “It’s the only thing I have.”

Calbreath says he simply wants his father’s belongings back, and is offering up to a $2,500 reward for the return of his briefcase.

If you have information on the briefcase, call him at (918) 933-0285.