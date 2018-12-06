Ohio man uses super long CVS receipt to repair broken blind

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – An Ohio man has replaced a broken blind with a long receipt from CVS, and the internet loves it.

Twitter user AndrewNolan2 has gone viral after tweeting a picture of his hilarious idea to use the receipt as a replacement for a broken blind in his home.

The receipt was the same length as the rest of his blinds.

“One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS,” he said in the tweet that now has over 160,000 likes in just two days.

One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R — andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018

The pharmacy chain is known for its super long receipts that can sometimes be several feet long.