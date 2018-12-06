× Medical examiner: 6-month-old baby found unresponsive at daycare died of SUID

YUKON, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office has released its report of a Yukon infant who was found unresponsive at a daycare earlier this year.

In July, police were called to Legacy Learning Academy in Yukon after a teacher noticed that a 6-month-old boy was not breathing after he fell asleep.

Employees performed CPR on the infant before he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he died several hours later.

On Thursday, the medical examiner’s office released its report on 6-month-old Sterling Gerber’s death.

The report lists his cause of death as sudden unexplained infant death, and the manner of death is unknown.

“In my opinion, based on the circumstances surrounding death and the findings at autopsy, Sterling Gerber died as a result of sudden unexplained infant death. The manner of death is undetermined,” the report states.

Legacy Learning Academy closed its doors voluntarily following Gerber’s death to work with law enforcement agencies to determine what exactly happened to the baby.