More than $15K, funeral service donated to Colorado father who lost wife same day their baby girl was born

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. - A community in Colorado is coming together to help a father who welcomed his new baby girl into the world but then lost his wife just hours after she gave birth.

According to KDVR, Keyvonne Connie wasn't due until the middle of January. However, on the morning of November 30, she began hemorrhaging inside their home.

“I’m like 'Are you okay?' And, I see blood everywhere,” said Keyvonne’s husband, Frederick Connie.

They quickly raced to the hospital where doctors were faced with a choice.

“It was either give her the surgery first, and maybe save her life but you’re going to lose your daughter or your daughter can be saved but there’s a chance you might lose your wife,” Frederick said.

He said he chose for his wife to have the emergency C-section to save their baby girl.

“I’m glad I made that decision because, in the end, if Keyvonne probably could have survived, she would have hated me for the rest of my life because I knew how she felt about kids,” he said.

Keyvonne made it through the C-section and saw pictures of their baby girl, Angelique Keyvonne Connie, who they call "Pooder" for short.

“I gave her her mom’s name. She’s going to know her mom. I’ll make sure of that,” Frederick said.

But quickly after that, things changed, and Keyvonne's health rapidly declined.

“Literally all of her insides just went all over the bed and the floor,” he said. “They tried [to save her], and her heart couldn’t take it. She died before they could even get her to the surgery.”

On the same day their daughter was born, Frederick lost his wife.

“They got me a room in labor and delivery, and I’m the only man to ever have a room in the labor and delivery and the mothers there said it was okay,” Frederick said.

Pooder is expected to spend several days in the hospital as she battles some of her own health issues. Right now, she is eating donated breast milk, and nurses have given her clothes as gifts.

“I’m [ignorant] on changing diapers, but I’m going to learn. I’m going to be a full-time father to her,” Frederick said.

He says he will plan his wife's funeral once Pooder is released from the hospital.

“I’m financially not okay. This debt is like piling up, and I have to bury my wife, my daughter coming into the world, it’s so high right now,” he said, adding that he'd sell everything he's got in order to take care of his baby girl.

So, friends and family stepped up, and Frederick's boss, Justin Collins, started a fundraiser on Facebook to help him through the difficult time.

In just four days, the fundraiser has raised more than $15,000.

And, a couple, LeQuita and her husband Michael Taylor, Sr., who own Taylor Mortuary based in Aurora, Colorodo, have offered funeral and cremation services free of charge for Frederick’s wife.

“Being a mother, it really moved me because 38 years ago when I had my son I had preeclampsia and toxemia. I was in labor for three days. I almost died as well as my son,” LeQuita Taylor told KDVR.

If you'd like to donate, click here.