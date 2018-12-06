× Multi-state investigation into child sexual abuse case leads to arrest of Nicoma Park police officer

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – A Nicoma Park police officer was arrested following an investigation into a child sexual abuse case.

On November 1, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was asked to assist with the case by the Fairview Heights, Illinois Police Department.

According to the OSBI, three separate victims allegedly disclosed sexual abuse by 35-year-old Michael Lindsey, that had occurred since 2008 in Oklahoma, Illinois and Tennessee.

OSBI officials say they have been working with Illinois Tennessee authorities.

On December 5, agents with OSBI and Fairview Heights Police Department contacted Lindsey at his home in Harrah, Oklahoma.

He was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of child sexual abuse. His bond was set at $10,000.

A search warrant was serviced on his home. Authorities are still investigating.