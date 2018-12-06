× Oklahoma City street crews prepared ahead of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – Street crews in Oklahoma City are preparing to start work on the city’s snow routes ahead of the winter storm.

Oklahoma City street crews will pre-treat bridges and overpasses before the storm hits. Salt and plow trucks will be loaded and on call, ready to clear city snow routes around the clock until road conditions improve.

Officials say crews will limit their salting efforts to the city’s snow routes.