Oklahoma Senate GOP Committee Assignments for 57th Legislature

OKLAHOMA CITY – Senate President Pro Tempore-designate Greg Treat on announced the full committee assignments of Senate Republicans for the 57th Legislature.

Treat also announced meeting times and locations of Senate committees for the 2019 session. The standing committees remain the same from the past session; however, the membership of the Appropriations Committee is changing. In the past, all members of the Senate served on the Appropriations Committee. Pro Tem-designate Treat is appointing the chairs and vice chairs of the Finance Committee and the chairs and vice chairs of the Appropriations Subcommittees to serve on the full Appropriations Committee.

Per Senate rules, Democratic leaders will make their committee assignments, including five appointments to the Appropriations Committee.

The GOP committee membership is listed below. Meeting times and locations of each committee are included too.

Agriculture and Wildlife Committee (Monday, 10 a.m., Room 511A)

• Senator Casey Murdock, Chair

• Senator Roland Pederson, Vice Chair

• Senator Dewayne Pemberton

• Senator Chris Kidd

• Senator Brent Howard

• Senator David Bullard

• Senator Chuck Hall

• Senator Mark Allen

• Senator Tom Dugger

• Senator James Leewright

Retirement and Insurance Committee (Monday, 10 a.m., Room 419C)

• Senator Marty Quinn, Chair

• Senator Ron Sharp, Vice Chair

• Senator Gary Stanislawski

• Senator John Haste

• Senator Brenda Stanley

• Senator John Michael Montgomery

Public Safety Committee (Monday, after session, Room 419C)

• Senator Wayne Shaw, Chair

• Senator Lonnie Paxton, Vice Chair

• Senator Larry Boggs

• Senator Darcy Jech

• Senator Dave Rader

• Senator Joe Newhouse

• Senator Stephanie Bice

• Senator Micheal Bergstrom

• Senator Darrell Weaver

• Senator Nathan Dahm

Health and Human Services Committee (Monday, after session, Room 535)

• Senator Jason Smalley, Chair

• Senator Greg McCortney, Vice Chair

• Senator Frank Simpson

• Senator Paul Rosino

• Senator Paul Scott

• Senator Adam Pugh

• Senator Julie Daniels

• Senator Rob Standridge

• Senator Bill Coleman

• Senator Joseph Silk

Education Committee (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Room 535)

• Senator Gary Stanislawski, Chair

• Senator Joe Newhouse, Vice Chair

• Senator Marty Quinn

• Senator Wayne Shaw

• Senator Tom Dugger

• Senator David Bullard

• Senator Chris Kidd

• Senator Dewayne Pemberton

• Senator Jason Smalley

• Senator Paul Scott

• Senator Roland Pederson

• Senator John Haste

Judiciary Committee (Tuesday, 10:30 a.m., Room 419C)

• Senator Julie Daniels, Chair

• Senator Darcy Jech, Vice Chair

• Senator Darrell Weaver

• Senator Brent Howard

• Senator James Leewright

• Senator Nathan Dahm

• Senator Lonnie Paxton

• Senator Ron Sharp

• Senator Casey Murdock

Finance Committee (Tuesday, after session, Room 535)

• Senator Stephanie Bice, Chair

• Senator Chuck Hall, Vice Chair

• Senator Roger Thompson

• Senator Paul Rosino

• Senator Dave Rader

• Senator Frank Simpson

• Senator John Michael Montgomery

• Senator Brenda Stanley

Transportation Committee (Tuesday, after session, Room 419C)

• Senator Rob Standridge, Chair

• Senator Micheal Bergstrom, Vice Chair

• Senator Larry Boggs

• Senator Mark Allen

• Senator Adam Pugh

• Senator Joseph Silk

• Senator Bill Coleman

• Senator Greg McCortney

Appropriations Committee (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Room 535)

• Senator Roger Thompson, Chair

• Senator Dave Rader, Vice Chair

• Senator Stephanie Bice

• Senator Chuck Hall

• Senator Frank Simpson

• Senator Paul Rosino

• Senator Adam Pugh

• Senator Julie Daniels

• Senator Gary Stanislawski

• Senator John Michael Montgomery

• Senator Tom Dugger

• Senator Paul Scott

• Senator Darcy Jech

• Senator Wayne Shaw

• Senator Dewayne Pemberton

• Senator Chris Kidd

Appropriations Subcommittee on Select Agencies (Wednesday, 8:30 a.m., Room 419B)

• Senator Tom Dugger, Chair

• Senator Paul Scott, Vice Chair

• Senator Nathan Dahm

• Senator James Leewright

• Senator Joe Newhouse

Appropriations Subcommittee on Health and Human Services (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Room 511A)

• Senator Frank Simpson, Chair

• Senator Paul Rosino, Vice Chair

• Senator Rob Standridge

• Senator John Haste

• Senator Greg McCortney

• Senator Bill Coleman

• Senator Brent Howard

• Senator Jason Smalley

• Senator Dave Rader

Appropriations Subcommittee on Natural Resources and Regulatory Services (Wednesday, 9:30 a.m., Room 419A&B)

• Senator Darcy Jech, Chair

• Senator Wayne Shaw, Vice Chair

• Senator Casey Murdock

• Senator Roland Pederson

• Senator Larry Boggs

• Senator David Bullard

Appropriations Subcommittee on General Government and Transportation (Wednesday, 10 a.m., Room 419A&B)

• Senator Gary Stanislawski, Chair

• Senator John Michael Montgomery, Vice Chair

• Senator Mark Allen

• Senator Stephanie Bice

• Senator Marty Quinn

Appropriations Subcommittee on Public Safety and Judiciary (Wednesday, 10:30 a.m., Room 511A)

• Senator Adam Pugh, Chair

• Senator Julie Daniels, Vice Chair

• Senator Chuck Hall

• Senator Darrell Weaver

• Senator Lonnie Paxton

Appropriations Subcommittee on Education (Wednesday, 11 a.m., Room 419C)

• Senator Dewayne Pemberton, Chair

• Senator Chris Kidd, Vice Chair

• Senator Ron Sharp

• Senator Brenda Stanley

• Senator Joseph Silk

• Senator Micheal Bergstrom

Rules Committee (Wednesday, call of the chair, Room 419C)

• Senator Greg McCortney, Chair

• Senator Mark Allen, Vice Chair

• Senator Roger Thompson

• Senator Jason Smalley

• Senator Gary Stanislawski

• Senator Julie Daniels

• Senator Frank Simpson

• Senator Lonnie Paxton

• Senator Darcy Jech

Energy Committee (Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Room 535)

• Senator Mark Allen, Chair

• Senator Lonnie Paxton, Vice Chair

• Senator Marty Quinn

• Senator Rob Standridge

• Senator Darcy Jech

• Senator Dave Rader

• Senator Julie Daniels

• Senator Casey Murdock

• Senator Darrell Weaver

• Senator David Bullard

Business, Commerce, and Tourism Committee (Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Room 419C)

• Senator James Leewright, Chair

• Senator Joseph Silk, Vice Chair

• Senator Micheal Bergstrom

• Senator Gary Stanislawski

• Senator Stephanie Bice

• Senator Greg McCortney

• Senator Joe Newhouse

• Senator Adam Pugh

• Senator Wayne Shaw

Veterans and Military Affairs Committee (Thursday, 12 p.m., Room 511A)

• Senator Frank Simpson, Chair

• Senator Larry Boggs, Vice Chair

• Senator Dewayne Pemberton

• Senator Chris Kidd

• Senator Brenda Stanley

• Senator John Haste

• Senator Paul Rosino

General Government Committee (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., Room 535)

• Senator Nathan Dahm, Chair

• Senator Tom Dugger, Vice Chair

• Senator Brent Howard

• Senator Bill Coleman

• Senator Chuck Hall

• Senator John Michael Montgomery

• Senator Roland Pederson

• Senator Paul Scott

• Senator Ron Sharp

• Senator Jason Smalley