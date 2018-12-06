× Oklahoma’s governor-elect taps Norman man for top lawyer spot

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma’s incoming governor has named a longtime attorney from Norman to serve as his general counsel, adding a key member of his new staff.

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt announced Thursday he was hiring Mark Burget, a 1979 graduate of the University of Oklahoma’s law school who currently works for Search Ministries, a nondenominational evangelical Christian ministry.

“I am pleased to welcome Mark Burget to my administration as our chief general counsel,” said Stitt. “Mark’s wise counsel and legal expertise are proven and impressive. His business-minded approach to legal matters aligns with our vision, and he will play a critical role in advising my administration as we advance Oklahoma’s Turnaround.”

Burget previously worked for 22 years for Oklahoma City law firm McAfee and Taft, including three years as managing director.

Stitt already has appointed his chief of staff, secretary of state and secretary of energy and environment. The Republican will be sworn into office Jan. 14 and will present his proposed budget to the Legislature in February.