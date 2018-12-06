OU’s Kyler Murray named The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year

NORMAN, Okla. – While an Oklahoma quarterback sets his sights on the College Football Playoffs, he has another prestigious award to add to his collection.

On Thursday, OU’s Kyler Murray was named The Associated Press College Football Player of the Year.

BREAKING: Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray named The Associated Press Player of the Year. Read the story: https://t.co/I9Qas729YC pic.twitter.com/OpDHDmqAQH — AP Top 25 (@AP_Top25) December 6, 2018

Behind Murray, the University of Oklahoma has the top rated offense in the country, averaging over 8 yard per play.

He beat out Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins for the Associated Press’ honor, but he will still face off against them in the race for the Heisman Trophy.

This marks the third year in a row the Sooners have had a Heisman finalist, becoming the sixth school to accomplish that feat.

If Murray wins, it would be OU's seventh Heisman Trophy.

The Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday night, December 8 in New York City.