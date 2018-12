OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a man accused of breaking into a home near I-44 and Northwest 23rd Street. It happened November 12.

The home was listed for sale and vacant, but a doorbell camera got a good look at the suspect.

During the break-in, the alleged thief made off with a TV, Alexa Spot, Amazon Firestick and a champagne bottle, among other things.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 405-235-7300.