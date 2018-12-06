Popular theater in Tulsa to change its name

TULSA, Okla. – A popular theater in Tulsa is changing its name next year.

Brady Theater has been hosting live music events for more than 40 years and is a historic venue in the Brady Arts District.

But, in 2019, there will be a new name on the building: Tulsa Theater.

According to FOX 23, the owner, Peter Mayo, announced the name change on Thursday.

He says the change has been in the works since the 2013 renaming of Brady Street to M.B. Brady Street.

The Tulsa City Council recently voted to change M.B. Brady Street to Reconciliation Way and is what paved the way to change the name.

FOX 23 reports the street was renamed due to Tate Brady’s ties to the Ku Klux Klan.