× State of emergency declared for all 77 counties ahead of winter storm

OKLAHOMA CITY – As crews across the state prepare for an approaching winter storm, Governor Mary Fallin has declared a state of emergency for all 77 counties.

Winter storms, snow, ice and freezing rain are expected to impact different parts of the state as the storm moves through Oklahoma late Friday night and Saturday. Since the winter weather may include dangerous road conditions and power outages, the state of emergency is being issued in advance.

The order allows state agencies to make emergency purchases related to disaster relief and preparedness. It is also the first step in seeking federal assistance.

The American Red Cross, the Salvation Army, Oklahoma Baptist Disaster Relief and other agencies are standing by to assist with warming and feeding stations.

The executive order will be in effect for 30 days.