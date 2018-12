TULSA, Okla. – Authorities say a man is dead after he was hit by a car in south Tulsa on Wednesday night.

Late Wednesday night, police were called to a crash on the exit ramp from US- 75 southbound onto 71st westbound.

Investigators tell KJRH that the victim is a middle-aged man, but they have not released his identity.

Authorities say a teenager was behind the wheel at the time of the crash, and she was arrested on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter.