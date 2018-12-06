Woman, teacher arrested for allegedly trafficking methamphetamine

TYRONE, Okla. – Two people were taken into custody after officers discovered drugs and weapons in their home.

On Nov. 20, officials went to a home in Tyrone after receiving a search warrant to look for controlled dangerous substances and other evidence of criminal activity.

When agents went inside the home, they found two loaded handguns and 75 grams of methamphetamine around the house. When speaking with agents, 49-year-old Everett Bryan Tomilson directed them to the freezer where they found 990 grams of methamphetamine.

Tomilson, a middle school teacher in Kansas, told officers that he traveled to Oklahoma City to purchase meth and would then distribute it in Texas County, according to the Guymon Daily Herald.

Authorities arrested Tomilson and 37-year-old Melissa Lynn Abla on complaints of trafficking methamphetamine within 2,000 feet of a school or park, conspiracy to commit aggravated trafficking of meth, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, maintaining a place for keeping or selling a controlled substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.