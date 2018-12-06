× Yukon man arrested after allegedly sending child pornography to undercover deputy

CANADIAN COUNTY, Okla. – A 24-year-old Yukon man was taken into custody after he allegedly shared child pornography with an undercover deputy with the Canadian County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began in November when undercover investigators saw a computer in Yukon sharing graphic pornography of prepubescent children.

Authorities were able to trace the computer to 24-year-old Dominic Yang’s house.

When Yang was taken into custody, investigators say he confessed to downloading child pornography and provided several devices that contained the pornographic images.

Yang told deputies that he had been downloading child pornography since he was in high school.

“While I’m super proud of the professional work of my investigators, I can’t help but think Yang’s addiction to child porn might not have occurred if his computer usage had more closely supervised growing up,” said Canadian County Sheriff Chris West.

Authorities say the videos Yang possessed featured children from 4-years-old to 10-years-old being brutally raped by adults.

Yang was arrested on two counts of possession of child pornography.