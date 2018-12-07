3 arrested following burglary, chase and car crash into Oklahoma home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YUKON, Okla. – Three people have been arrested after a burglary, chase and car crash into a local home. It happened just before 5 a.m. Friday at Big K Pawn near 3rd and Elk avenue in Yukon.

"I was sitting there watching weather, and about to start getting dressed and get ready for work, like normal,” Dave Raines told News 4.

However, nothing about Friday morning was normal for Raines and his family. They woke up to a terrifying close call.

"Sounded like the car was skidding. You could hear it sliding, just a big old slam. I come to the door, and I started hearing the police screaming 'Stop, stop' so I knew somebody was running," he said.

According to police, Tyrese Seitz and a juvenile suspect shattered the front door of Big K Pawn, which triggered the alarm.

#UPDATE: Just stopped by the Big K Pawn shop in Yukon. They tell me the suspects who broke in early this morning, fled in a car and crashed into a nearby home smashed out their front door. They’re in the process of cleaning up all of the shattered glass. @kfor pic.twitter.com/7b5Nh8u9Li — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) December 7, 2018

Officers showed up within minutes, and the two ran from the scene. One of them jumped into a vehicle driven by David Buyckes, and then the two eventually crashed into Raines’ home near 10th and Poplar.

"That's a hard curve to negotiate. You start doing too fast - the wife even said we kind of maybe expected this would happen some day, but we thought it'd be an icy morning, you know, somebody coming around that curve there, didn't expect somebody being chased by the police,” he said. "My wife's got arthritis. She will usually start out in bed; sometimes she gets uncomfortable. There's a couch on the other side of that double window. She was sleeping there. If they would have went through that window, they probably would have ended up getting her. It could have been worse, could have definitely been worse."

All three suspects were caught by police and arrested.

#UPDATE: Two of the three Yukon burglary/chase/crash suspects have been identified. Police say Tyrese Seitz and a juvenile suspect broke into Big K Pawn, ran when police arrived and then jumped into a car driven by David Buyckes, eventually crashing into a nearby home. @kfor pic.twitter.com/CvDqfI6g51 — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) December 7, 2018

Now, Raines has a message for the culprits.

"What a bunch of idiots, and get a job. Don't have to go out and do stuff like that,” he said.

Seitz and the juvenile suspect were booked into jail on burglary charges. Buyckes was arrested on several charges including conspiracy to commit a felony and eluding police.