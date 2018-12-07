4 the weekend: fun holiday shops and events

Hollyberry and Company is a warm, welcoming winter wonderland. The seasonal gift and decor store in Tulsa`s Kingspoint Village is a one-stop shop for your year round holiday needs. But, by far, ‘the most wonderful time of year’ is also the most popular here. These halls are decked with santa, snow globes, and several stunning themed christmas trees. It takes months to set all this up- and the entire year to search for these special products. The owners work with a lot of other small business owners to hand-select each piece. Customers say that`s why Hollyberry has so many special, unique finds.

There’s plenty of indoor ideas for enjoying the weekend as well.

Get into the Christmas spirit as you see the beloved classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life” on stage at the Pollard Theatre.

Follow George Bailey as he gets a glimpse into the impact he’s had in the lives of others. This show is family-friendly and is suggested for ages 8 and up.

Oklahoma City University’s world-renowned American spirit dance company presents Home For The Holidays: A Gift Of American Dance.

You’ll enjoy tap, jazz, ballet, and music theatre dance with festive Christmas music. You won’t want to miss it.

Catch the University of Central Oklahoma’s Annual Jazz Lab Christmas Show, Heavenly Holidays.

With more than a dozen actors, you’ll hear favorite Christmas tunes and jazzed up renditions of other great musical selections.

Call ahead to grab your tickets!