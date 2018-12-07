Bar in Film Row opens where every day is Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Going to church takes on a whole new meaning at the Sanctuary Barsilica.

"We wanted to have fun with it. Be light hearted with it, and you look at this pictures and you come up with your own 'what are they talking about?' ‘What is Jesus thinking in this one?’ ‘What is Jesus talking about in that one?’" Jose Rodriguez, owner of Sanctuary Barsilica, said.

It's one of the many details in Jose Rodriguez’s new church-themed gathering spot in film row.

"Came across Atlanta that had a church themed bar. It was a completely different concept that I had never seen,” Rodriguez said.

Lots of detail from the bible throughout-- including scriptures on the wall, and even stained glass from different churches on the east coast.

"Took me seven months to collect all of the pieces. All together we have about 20 stained glass pieces. Some of them over a hundreds years old,” Rodriguez said.

...And a stage for karaoke-- anyone's welcome, as long as you wear a choir robe!

"We just need someone who can play it so then we can do organ karaoke," he said.

The bar owner says you have to be really good to get on the wall of Saints like PG-13 for staying in Oklahoma City, Wayne Coyne for his rock and roll and a beloved News 4 anchor.

"You have to be a good person all around and you have to be entertaining and care about others to get to sainthood,” Rodriguez said.

A church goer himself, Jose is aiming here for a "no judgment zone."

"It was a fine line and I feel like we did a good job with it in just tip toeing the line. By no means were we trying to be offensive about it, but lighthearted," he said.

It’s a place where every day is Sunday.

This is Jose’s second bar. He opened FlashBack RetroPub three years ago.

Sanctuary Barsilica opens tonight at 7 p.m. and a priest will be there to bless the bar.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/sanctuarybarokc/.