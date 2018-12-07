× Chase suspects taken into custody after allegedly crashing into Yukon house

YUKON, Okla. – Authorities say three people were taken into custody following a police chase that ended in a crash in Yukon.

Officials say it all started with a burglary call at the Bog K Pawn Shop, located at 3rd and Oak, in Yukon. When the alarm sounded, three of the alleged suspects took off.

Two people fled the scene in a vehicle, while one other person took off on foot.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a house near 10th and Poplar.

The driver and the passenger tried to get away, but were quickly taken into custody. The third suspect, who initially took off on foot, was also taken into custody.

Right now, there is no word on what charges the three suspects will be facing.