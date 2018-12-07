Family makes jaw-dropping discovery on their way to breakfast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Isabelle Murillo doesn't want to think about would could have happened had she and her 2-year-old daughter been inside their SUV when a large tree came crashing through the windshield.

“I could have gotten stabbed in the face,” she said. “I don't know.”

She remembers it being windy the day the tree fell, but doesn't recall any storms in the area.

She says when she tried filing a damage claim with the property’s owner, Washington State based Weidner Apartment Homes, they denied her.

“Under the act of nature is what they had said,” she added.

Isabelle says she was told they are not the insurer of God and the tree that toppled onto her SUV was a result of nature, in this case, strong winds.

She believes the tree was already rotted and in danger of falling before the winds even picked up and believes the property should have been keeping up with these trees.

Negligence though can be a difficult thing to prove.

If a landlord knew the tree was dead or diseased and didn't do anything to prevent it from falling, then they could be held responsible.

As of now it's Isabelle on the hook for repairs, including damage under the hood.

The family only has liability insurance, which means their policy doesn't cover damage from falling trees or tree limbs.

Now they’re faced with a dire situation, just before the holidays.

“My transportation to work, babysitters, now I'm losing wages,” Isabelle said. “It's just very inconvenient.”

Weidner’s spokesperson said they are reviewing the case and will be getting back to Isabelle about her claim.

We’ll check back.

When it comes to choosing between liability and comprehensive insurance, the real question you should be asking yourself is whether having more coverage is worth the cost and that is going to depend on the car you have and your money situation.