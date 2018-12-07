× Five arrested following standoff in Garvin County

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – Investigators say five people were taken into custody following a standoff in Garvin County.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Wynnewood after receiving a report about a woman being held at gunpoint.

When they arrived, the woman and two men came out of the home immediately. However, deputies learned that two other people were still in the home.

While deputies set up a perimeter, investigators say the two other people attempted to sneak out of the home. They were both taken into custody a short time later.

In all, five people, who reportedly have ties to the Irish mob, were taken into custody.

While searching the property, investigators found meth, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a firearm.