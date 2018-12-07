Jane Jayroe releases new book on the power of faith

OKLAHOMA CITY – An award-winning author, media personality and former Miss America has released her latest book featuring stories from prominent Oklahomans.
Jane Jayroe’s latest book ‘Practice: Unleashing the Power of Faith’ takes a thoughtful and insightful look into devotional time and the power faith has in everyone’s life.
For the book, Jayroe gathered stories of men and women from throughout the state who were willing to share their faith.
“It’s not about spiritual perfection; it’s about authentic insight into personal faith journeys. Does God speak to us personally through the stories of others? Absolutely, for the person who seeks, will surely find, and experience the power of God unleashed in their hearts and lives. Throughout history, God has used stories of ordinary people to show His power and purpose. From Abraham and Moses to Mary and the woman at the well, we have learned how faith fuels a life. Today is no different. From the corners of Oklahoma, from the urban centers to the rural spaces, God’s story is made clear in the lives of people—our friends, our heroes. For some, their stories are played out on a national stage, for others their lives are known locally. But God’s story, as lived out through God’s people, is always powerful regardless of the scope of influence,” says Jayroe.
Practice features stories from the following:
- Mo Anderson, Waukomis/Edmond
- Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Tishomingo/Ada
- Rita Aragon, Dale/Edmond
- Bob Burke, Broken Bow/Oklahoma City
- Phil G. Busey, Sr., Oklahoma City
- Chet Cadieux III, Tulsa
- Gini Moore Campbell, Oklahoma City
- Alton Carter, Stillwater
- Kristin Chenoweth, Broken Arrow
- Kenneth H. Cooper, Oklahoma City
- Terri Cornett, Vinita/Tulsa/Oklahoma City
- Deniese Dillon, Tulsa
- Jill Donovan, Tulsa
- Tricia Everest, Oklahoma City
- Jim Gebhart, Burns Flat/Oklahoma City
- Sally Goin, Oklahoma City
- David Green, Altus/Oklahoma City
- Glen Grusendorf, Jr., Tulsa
- Noma Gurich, Oklahoma City
- Bill Hancock, Hobart
- Kim Henry, Shawnee
- Estella Hernandez, Oklahoma City
- Clarence Hill, Jr., Oklahoma City/Norman
- Mary Ann Hille, Tulsa
- Edna Mae Holden, Kremlin/Enid
- Melissa McLawhorn Houston, Norman
- Kirk Humphreys, Oklahoma City
- Judith James, Pond Creek/Oklahoma City
- Jane Jayroe, Sentinel/Laverne/Oklahoma City
- Willa Johnson, Oklahoma City
- Frank Keating, Tulsa/Oklahoma City
- Richard Kopke, Oklahoma City
- Wes Lane, Oklahoma City
- Mike Larsen, Wynnewood/Oklahoma City/Perkins
- Doug Lawler, Oklahoma City
- Dave Lopez, Oklahoma City
- Tom Love, Oklahoma City
- Tom J. McDaniel, Coalgate/Alva/Oklahoma City
- Vicki Miles-LaGrange, Oklahoma City
- Shannon Miller, Edmond
- Madeline Manning Mims, Tulsa
- Stephan Moore, Cushing/Oklahoma City
- Melvin Moran, Seminole
- Kay Murcer, Oklahoma City
- Marc Nuttle, Norman
- Kevin Ogle, Oklahoma City
- Kelli O’Hara, Elk City
- Jan Peery, Oklahoma City
- Russell M. Perry, Oklahoma City
- Sydney Rich, Oklahoma City
- Randy Robinson, Oklahoma City
- Hannah Robson, Tulsa
- Dan Rooney, Owasso
- Dewey Selmon, Eufaula/Norman
- Natalie Shirley, Blackwell/Oklahoma City
- Peggy Clark Stephenson, Antlers/Tulsa
- Renzi Stone, Oklahoma City
- Michael G. Strauss, Norman
- Tisha Tate, Elk City/Oklahoma City
- LeAnne Taylor, Tulsa
- Regina Tisdale, Tulsa
- Cindy Truong, Oklahoma City
- Mike Turpen, Tulsa/Muskogee/Oklahoma City
- Reggie Whitten, Seminole/Oklahoma City.