Jane Jayroe releases new book on the power of faith

OKLAHOMA CITY – An award-winning author, media personality and former Miss America has released her latest book featuring stories from prominent Oklahomans.

Jane Jayroe’s latest book ‘Practice: Unleashing the Power of Faith’ takes a thoughtful and insightful look into devotional time and the power faith has in everyone’s life.

For the book, Jayroe gathered stories of men and women from throughout the state who were willing to share their faith.

“It’s not about spiritual perfection; it’s about authentic insight into personal faith journeys. Does God speak to us personally through the stories of others? Absolutely, for the person who seeks, will surely find, and experience the power of God unleashed in their hearts and lives. Throughout history, God has used stories of ordinary people to show His power and purpose. From Abraham and Moses to Mary and the woman at the well, we have learned how faith fuels a life. Today is no different. From the corners of Oklahoma, from the urban centers to the rural spaces, God’s story is made clear in the lives of people—our friends, our heroes. For some, their stories are played out on a national stage, for others their lives are known locally. But God’s story, as lived out through God’s people, is always powerful regardless of the scope of influence,” says Jayroe.

Practice features stories from the following:

Mo Anderson, Waukomis/Edmond

Gov. Bill Anoatubby, Tishomingo/Ada

Rita Aragon, Dale/Edmond

Bob Burke, Broken Bow/Oklahoma City

Phil G. Busey, Sr., Oklahoma City

Chet Cadieux III, Tulsa

Gini Moore Campbell, Oklahoma City

Alton Carter, Stillwater

Kristin Chenoweth, Broken Arrow

Kenneth H. Cooper, Oklahoma City

Terri Cornett, Vinita/Tulsa/Oklahoma City

Deniese Dillon, Tulsa

Jill Donovan, Tulsa

Tricia Everest, Oklahoma City

Jim Gebhart, Burns Flat/Oklahoma City

Sally Goin, Oklahoma City

David Green, Altus/Oklahoma City

Glen Grusendorf, Jr., Tulsa

Noma Gurich, Oklahoma City

Bill Hancock, Hobart

Kim Henry, Shawnee

Estella Hernandez, Oklahoma City

Clarence Hill, Jr., Oklahoma City/Norman

Mary Ann Hille, Tulsa

Edna Mae Holden, Kremlin/Enid

Melissa McLawhorn Houston, Norman

Kirk Humphreys, Oklahoma City

Judith James, Pond Creek/Oklahoma City

Jane Jayroe, Sentinel/Laverne/Oklahoma City

Willa Johnson, Oklahoma City

Frank Keating, Tulsa/Oklahoma City

Richard Kopke, Oklahoma City

Wes Lane, Oklahoma City

Mike Larsen, Wynnewood/Oklahoma City/Perkins

Doug Lawler, Oklahoma City

Dave Lopez, Oklahoma City

Tom Love, Oklahoma City

Tom J. McDaniel, Coalgate/Alva/Oklahoma City

Vicki Miles-LaGrange, Oklahoma City

Shannon Miller, Edmond

Madeline Manning Mims, Tulsa

Stephan Moore, Cushing/Oklahoma City

Melvin Moran, Seminole

Kay Murcer, Oklahoma City

Marc Nuttle, Norman

Kevin Ogle, Oklahoma City

Kelli O’Hara, Elk City

Jan Peery, Oklahoma City

Russell M. Perry, Oklahoma City

Sydney Rich, Oklahoma City

Randy Robinson, Oklahoma City

Hannah Robson, Tulsa

Dan Rooney, Owasso

Dewey Selmon, Eufaula/Norman

Natalie Shirley, Blackwell/Oklahoma City

Peggy Clark Stephenson, Antlers/Tulsa

Renzi Stone, Oklahoma City

Michael G. Strauss, Norman

Tisha Tate, Elk City/Oklahoma City

LeAnne Taylor, Tulsa

Regina Tisdale, Tulsa

Cindy Truong, Oklahoma City

Mike Turpen, Tulsa/Muskogee/Oklahoma City

Reggie Whitten, Seminole/Oklahoma City.