Man arrested, accused of hitting, pinning man against dumpster with pickup truck

EDMOND, Okla. - An Oklahoma City man is accused of hitting and critically injuring another man with his pickup truck outside an Edmond bar early Tuesday morning, pinning him against a dumpster.

Daniel Robert Gresham, 29, of the 500 block of NW 164th, was arrested Thursday morning by the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office on an assault with a dangerous weapon complaint. Gresham was released from jail that morning on a $20,000 bond.

Edmond Police were called to Major's Bar, 86 E. 15th Street, shortly after 2:00 a.m. December 4 for a hit and run call. Once on scene, EMSA and Edmond Fire were treating a man, later identified as Christopher Davis, lying on the ground next to a dumpster.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness said Davis and a man, later identified as Gresham, had "an exchange of words" inside the bar that then spilled outside and into a fight on the sidewalk. The witness said he broke up the fight, but Gresham allegedly got into his pickup truck and "accelerated through the parking lot," hitting Davis and pinning him against the dumpster. The witness told police he believed Gresham was still trying to accelerate because the engine was still revving at a high rate.

Court documents say Gresham drove off. Davis was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, having sustained a collapsed lung, numerous contusions, a broken pelvis and internal bleeding, the arrest warrant said.

Edmond detectives later learned through surveillance footage from another bar, the Wolftrap, 1109 S. Broadway, that Gresham's truck was there earlier in the evening and a bar employee found his identification card.

When police went to Gresham's home, court documents say he admitted to getting in a fight with another man at Major's. The arrest warrant affidavit said investigators walked over to a silver Toyota pickup truck in the driveway and saw "damage to the front bumper and hood" and pointed out an area "that appeared to contain blood."

Court documents say Gresham said he did drive home from the bar, but "didn't know how the damage happened."