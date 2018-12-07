× Murray and Riley Top AP All-Big 12 Honors

The Associated Press released its 2018 All-Big 12 football honors on Friday and Oklahoma is very well represented.

Oklahoma had 11 selections total among the two teams, with Oklahoma State garnering three.

OU quarterback Kyler Murray is the Offensive Player of the Year, the fourth year in a row a Sooner has won that honor.

OU head coach Lincoln Riley is the Coach of the Year, after leading the Sooners to their fourth straight Big 12 championship.

Six Oklahoma players made first team: Murray, wide receiver Marquise Brown, tight end Grant Calcaterra, guards Dru Samia and Ben Powers, and kicker Austin Seibert.

Oklahoma State had one first team pick in wide receiver Tylan Wallace.

The rest of the OU offensive line made second team, with tackles Cody Ford and Bobby Evans and center Creed Humphrey.

CeeDee Lamb was chosen as an all-purpose player on the second team, and linebacker Kenneth Murray made second team defense.

OSU had two second team picks in running back Justice Hill and defensive end Jordan Brailford.

Here is the complete list of the 2018 AP All-Big 12 honors:

The 2018 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selections, (asterisk)-three WRs tie for second spot):

First Team

Offense

QB_u-Kyler Murray, Oklahoma, 5-10, 195, Jr., Allen, Texas.

RB_Alex Barnes, Kansas State, 6-1, 225, Jr., Pittsburg, Kansas.

RB_David Montgomery, Iowa State, 5-11, 216, Jr., Cincinnati.

T_Yodny Cajuste, West Virginia, 6-5, 323 Sr., Miami.

T_u-Dalton Risner, Kansas State, 6-5, 308, Sr., Wiggins, Colorado.

G_Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 313, Sr., Wichita, Kansas.

G_Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 303, Sr., Sacramento, California.

C_Zach Shackelford, Texas, 6-4, 295, Jr., Belton, Texas.

TE_Grant Calcaterra, Oklahoma, 6-4, 221, So., Rancho Santa Margarita, California.

WR(asterisk)_Marquise Brown, Oklahoma, 5-10, 168, Jr., Hollywood, Florida.

WR(asterisk)_Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State, 6-0, 185, So., Fort Worth, Texas.

WR(asterisk)_Antoine Wesley, Texas Tech, 6-5, 200, Jr., Las Vegas.

All-purpose player — Pooka Williams, Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., New Orleans.

K_Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 214, Belleville, Illinois.

Defense

DE_Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 249, Sr., McKinney, Texas.

DE_Charles Omenihu, Texas, 6-6, 275, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

DT_James Lynch, Baylor, 6-4, 285, So., Round Rock, Texas.

DT_Daniel Wise, Kansas, 6-3, 290, Sr., Lewisville, Texas.

LB_Dakota Allen, Texas Tech, 6-1, 235, Sr., Humble, Texas.

LB_Joe Dineen Jr., Kansas, 6-2, 235, Sr., Lawrence, Kansas.

LB_u-David Long Jr., West Virginia, 5-11, 223, Jr., Cincinnati.

CB_Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 195, Sr. Gilmer, Texas.

CB_Adrian Frye, Texas Tech, 6-0, 190, Fr., Houston.

S_Kenny Robinson Jr., West Virginia, 6-2, 198, So., Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania.

S_Caden Sterns, Texas, 6-0, 205, Fr., Cibolo, Texas.

P_Drew Galitz, Baylor, 6-0, 221, Sr., Rowlett, Texas.

Second Team

Offense

QB_Will Grier, West Virginia, 6-2, 223, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina.

RB_Justice Hill, Oklahoma State, 5-10, 190, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RB_Pooka Williams Jr., Kansas, 5-10, 170, Fr., Marrero, Louisiana.

T_Bobby Evans, Oklahoma, 6-5, 301, Jr., Allen, Texas.

T_Cody Ford, Oklahoma, 6-4, 338, Jr., Pineville, Louisiana.

G_Jack Anderson, Texas Tech, 6-5, 321, So., Frisco, Texas.

G_Josh Sills, West Virginia, 6-6, 331, So., Byeville, Ohio.

C_Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma, 6-5, 325, Fr., Shawnee, Oklahoma.

TE_Trevon Wesco, West Virginia, 6-4, 272, Sr., Martinsburg, West Virginia.

WR_Hakeem Butler, Iowa State, 6-6, 225, Jr., Baltimore.

WR_David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 203, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

All-purpose player_CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma, 6-2, 189, So., Richmond, Texas.

K_Clayton Hatfield, Texas Tech, 5-10, 185, Sr., Boerne, Texas.

Defense

DE_Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DE_L.J. Collier, TCU, 6-4, 276, Sr., Munday, Texas.

DT_Kenny Bigelow Jr., West Virginia, 6-4, 304, Sr., Wilmington, Delaware.

DT_Ray Lima, Iowa State, 6-3, 302, Jr., Los Angeles.

LB_Gary Johnson, Texas, 6-0, 225, Sr., Douglas, Alabama.

LB_Clay Johnston, Baylor, 6-1, 226, Jr., Abilene, Texas.

LB_Kenneth Murray, Oklahoma, 6-2, 238, So., Missouri City, Texas.

CB_Jeff Gladney, TCU, 6-0, 183, Jr., New Boston, Texas.

CB_Brian Peavy, Iowa State, 5-9, 194, Sr., Houston.

S_Greg Eisworth, Iowa State, 6-0, 198, So., Grand Prairie, Texas.

S_Ridwan Issahaku, TCU, 6-1, 196, Sr., Norcross, Georgia.

P_Kyle Thompson, Kansas, 6-4, 210, So., El Cajon, California.

Coach of the year — Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma.

Offensive player of the year — u-Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma.

Defensive player of the year — David Long Jr., LB, West Virginia

Newcomer of the year — Pooka Williams Jr., RB/KR, Kansas.