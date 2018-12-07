× Oklahoma City firefighter injured while battling second blaze at vacant building

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities say an Oklahoma City firefighter suffered a few injuries while battling a second fire at a vacant apartment building.

Overnight, firefighters were called to an apartment building near N.W. 23rd and Portland after flames were seen coming from the second story.

Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, and no injuries occurred during the blaze.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called back to the building for a second fire. While battling that blaze, investigators say a firefighter was injured.

Officials with the fire department tell News 4 that a firefighter fell through a second story floor due to damage from last night’s fire.

Authorities say suffered back and shoulder injuries, but is expected to recover.