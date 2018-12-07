Oklahoma councilman arrested after drug bust

ACHILLE, Okla. – A city leader in one Oklahoma community has been arrested on drug-related charges.

Achille police tell KXII that over 200 grams of meth, two pounds of marijuana, and several guns were found inside Achille Councillman Lynn Chambers’ home on Tuesday night.

In all, authorities arrested five people in connection to meth trafficking and possession of weapons. They could also face child endangerment charges since children were inside the home at the time.

The arrest comes just one month after Achille Mayor David Northcutt was arrested for burglary and possession of methamphetamine.