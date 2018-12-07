OU, Boeing sign master agreement to increase research opportunities

NORMAN, Okla. – Researchers and students at a local university will take part in more research opportunities following a recent agreement between the school and Boeing.

The master agreement between the University of Oklahoma and Boeing will allow Boeing to fund multiple projects at OU by streamlining paperwork and processes.

It is only the fourth master agreement between a company and OU, but is expected to be part of a new trend as the university seeks to double its research effort.

“Boeing is a valuable supporter of the university, STEM research and our students,” said OU President Jim Gallogly. “Having a master agreement in place provides our researchers more resources so they can tackle problems faster and provides an avenue to connect bright STEM students to meaningful, real industry-related problems.”

The first projects under the master agreement will be with the School of Computer Science focusing on computer software, data analytics and innovation.

“This agreement will help drive industry innovation and accelerate research, while elevating our future STEM workforce,” said Mikeal Clayton, Boeing OKC Site Director and Senior Counsel. “Boeing is proud to support organizations that provide high-quality, real-world learning opportunities that allow students to develop their skills, do what they dream and build something better.”