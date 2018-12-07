× Pearl Harbor victims, survivors remembered in ceremony in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Friday, we pause to remember those we lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor, along with those whose lives were changed forever.

A remembrance ceremony was held next to the U.S.S. Oklahoma anchor in Oklahoma City.

Special guests included members of the armed forces and the Northwest Classen JROTC.

Also in attendance was Pearl Harbor survivor Navy Chief Storekeeper Ivan Stewart.

“Somebody says, ‘Oh, you’re a Pearl Harbor survivor!’ I say, ‘Yeah, I’m still surviving.’ That’s the way I feel about it even, how it affects me, I’m still surviving,” Stewart said.

Survivor Clarence Gilbert, who was not able to attend, and Ed Vezey, the last survivor of the U.S.S. Oklahoma, who passed away three years ago, were also honored.