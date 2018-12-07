Police investigating attempted theft in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to steal merchandise from an Oklahoma City store and then attempting to injure the loss prevention officer.

On Nov. 20, Oklahoma City officers were called to the Lowe’s along Memorial Rd. following a reported theft and possible assault.

According to the police report, the victim told investigators that he saw the suspect in the store and recognized him as a suspect in prior cases.

The victim told police he saw the man try to walk out of the store with a chainsaw that wasn’t paid for yet. He says he confronted the man and was able to get the chainsaw back.

The report states the victim was standing in the yellow marked area in front of the store when the suspect appeared “intentionally drove toward him and tried to hit him.” The victim says he was able to get out-of-the-way before being hit.

Authorities have released a photo of a man who they would like to speak with in regards to the attempted theft.