Public meeting set for next MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center

OKLAHOMA CITY – City officials are asking for the public’s input on the next MAPS 3 Senior Health and Wellness Center.

Construction is set to begin next year on the senior center, which will be the third of four included in MAPS 3. The center will be located near N.E. 23rd St. and Martin Luther King Ave. with Langston University as the operator.

The meeting is set for 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 18 in the auditorium on Langston’s Oklahoma City campus, located at 6700 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

The MAPS 3 Senior Health & Wellness Centers provide fitness, health and social amenities and services to local residents age 50 and up. MAPS 3 funded the buildings, and the City contracts with an operator to manage membership and day-to-day operations.

The first center, located at 11501 N. Rockwell Ave., opened in 2017, while the second center, located at 4021 S. Walker Ave., opened in May.