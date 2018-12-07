× Thunder End Road Trip With Loss at Chicago

The Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from a double digit deficit, blew a double digit lead, then lost a battle of trading baskets late and lost 114-112 to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The Thunder fell behind by 11 in the first half as the Bulls shot nearly 60 percent from the field, then went on a 25-7 run in the third quarter to take a 10-point lead.

Down the stretch, the two teams traded big possessions before Paul George missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Russell Westbrook had his second straight triple double and 109th of his career, with 24 points, 17 rebounds and 13 assists.

Five OKC players scored in double figures, with Steven Adams recording a double double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

George had 19 points but was just 2-for-8 from three-point range.

Dennis Schroder added 19 off the bench and Jerami Grant had 13 points.

The Bulls shot 52 percent from the field and hit 12 three-pointers.

OKC outrebounded Chicago 51-39.

Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 25 points and Lauri Markkanen added 24 points and hit four 3-pointers.

It was the Thunder’s first loss this season to a team with a sub-.500 record.

Chicago came into the game just 5-and-20 on the season.

The Thunder fell to 16-8 overall as they completed a three-game road trip.

OKC returns home to host Utah Monday night at 7:00 pm at Chesapeake Arena.