TUTTLE, Okla. – Authorities in Tuttle are warning residents about a scam that is targeting PSO customers.

Officials with the Tuttle Police Department say a scammer is calling PSO customers and threatening to cut off their service unless they pay an overdue bill.

The scammer is reportedly asking that the bill be paid with a Green Dot card.

If you receive a call from someone claiming to be with PSO, investigators say you should hang up and call PSO at 1-888-216-3523.