Woman breaks into 97-year-old’s home with bow and arrow

TULSA, Okla. – Deputies arrested a woman after she was allegedly caught breaking into an elderly woman’s home with a bow and arrow.

Deputies told FOX 23 that Crystal Goebel broke into the 97-year-old woman’s home while the victim was away.

According to the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, Goebel came into the home with a pit bull and a compound bow with arrows.

However, she didn’t make it far before she was caught.

The homeowner and her daughter arrived home to find Goebel wearing the victim’s clothes in her living room. She also had two full bags of the woman’s belongings.

They were not harmed and deputies arrested Goebel on a complaint of first-degree burglary.