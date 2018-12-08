× Deadline approaching: More than 100 angels still need to be adopted from mall Angel Trees

OKLAHOMA CITY – The deadline to adopt an angel from the Angel Tree is quickly approaching and the Salvation Army needs your help.

They say more than 100 angels have not been adopted off of the mall Angel Trees. Earlier this week, that total was more than 300.

“The community has really stepped up this week to ensure no child or senior is forgotten,” said Major Susan Ellis, area commander. “With only 100 to go, and this being the last weekend before the deadline, I have complete faith that these final Angels will be taken off of the tree. Our community is generous and we feel fortunate to have that support.”

Officials say you can still stop by the Angel Tree at Penn Square Mall or Quail Springs Mall before December 11 and adopt an angel from the tree. The Angel Tree at Penn Square Mall is located near Pottery Barn and at Quail Springs Mall, the tree is near Great American Cookie.

Volunteers will be onsite to assist those adopting an angel beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Angel Tree families will begin receiving their gifts the week of December 17.