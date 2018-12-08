× DEQ seeks information in illegal dumping case

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking information regarding a case of illegal dumping in Oklahoma City.

Sixteen 55-gallon drums containing unidentified liquids were dropped off near 3400 NE 4th St. in Oklahoma City.

The drums are believed to have been dumped on November 21, and were discovered the following morning.

Samples of the materials in the drums have been collected by investigators and sent to the State Environmental Laboratory for analysis.

Investigators are currently following up on several leads from evidence gathered at the scene.

Anyone with any information should contact Investigator Michael Freeman of DEQ’s Criminal Investigation Unit, at 405-702-1176.

Callers may remain anonymous.