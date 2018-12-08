Former Bedlam Rival Coach Gets Win at OSU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former OU coach Kelvin Sampson's Houston Cougars went on 9-0 and 10-2 runs in the second half and beat Oklahoma State's men's basketball team 63-53 on Saturday afternoon at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

After the game, Sampson went over to say hello to former OSU coach Eddie Sutton, and Sampson got emotional in the postgame news conference talking about the 82-year-old Sutton.

Houston led 36-30 at halftime, then OSU scored the first seven points of the second half, getting a three-pointer from Isaac Likekele to take a 37-36 lead.

The Cowboys never led again after that, as the Cougars went on a 9-0 run with three three-pointers, two coming from Armoni Brooks and one from Corey Davis.

Then Houston went on a 10-2 run late to seal the win, with Brooks hitting two more of his seven three-pointers.

Brooks had 23 points to lead all scorers.

OSU shot just 35 percent from the field and made just 7-of-22 from three point range.

The Cowboys were led by Isaac Likekele, who had 16 points.

Thomas Dziagwa added 13 points and hit three 3-pointers.

Those were the only two OSU players in double figure scoring.

Cameron McGriff was just 1-for-9 from the field and Lindy Waters 2-for-10.

Oklahoma State has lost three in a row and dropped to 4-5 overall.

The Cowboys next play Nebraska in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a week from Sunday, December 16.

Houston is now 8-0 on the season.