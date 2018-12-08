× Kyler Murray Wins Heisman Trophy

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday night was named the winner of the 2018 Heisman Trophy.

Murray becomes the seventh Sooner player to win the Heisman and the second in a row after Baker Mayfield won last year.

“This is crazy. This is an honor,” said Murray from the podium after being announced as the winner. “It’s something I’ll never forget. Something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”

Oklahoma becomes the fourth school to officially win back-to-back Heisman Trophies and the third to do it with different players.

Yale won in 1936 with Larry Kelley and in 1937 with Clint Frank, Army won back-to-back in 1945 with Doc Blanchard and in 1946 with Glenn Davis, and Archie Griffin of Ohio State won in 1974 and 1975.

USC won in 2004 with Matt Leinart, and again in 2005 with Reggie Bush, but Bush later had to vacate the trophy.

The win gives OU seven Heisman Trophy winners, tying Notre Dame and Ohio State for the most in the nation.

Murray joins OU previous Heisman Trophy winners: Billy Vessels in 1952, Steve Owens in 1969, Billy Sims in 1978, Jason White in 2003, Sam Bradford in 2008, and Baker Mayfield last season.

Murray received 2,167 points from voters, while Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa received 1,871 points, the most ever for a Heisman runner-up.

Murray leads the nation in total yards (school-record 4,945), points responsible for (306), passing efficiency rating (205.7; FBS record is 198.9), yards per pass attempt (11.9; FBS record is 11.1) and yards per completion (16.8; tied). He also ranks second in completion percentage (.709; first among Power Five players).

The Allen, Texas, product has completed 241 of 340 passes this year for 4,053 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has also rushed for 892 yards and another 11 scores. He needs 108 rushing yards to become just the second player in FBS history to throw for at least 4,000 and run for at least 1,000 in a season (Clemson’s DeShaun Watson did it in 2015 with 4,109 passing and 1,105 rushing in 15 games).

Murray has thrown at least two touchdown passes in 12 of 13 games this season, and has thrown at least three TD passes in 10 contests. He had his school- and Big 12-record streak of eight games with at least three TD passes snapped in a win against Oklahoma State on Nov. 10.

Murray has signed a contract with the Oakland Athletics to play professional baseball, which he plans to begin playing next spring.

Murray is the first Heisman winner to wear the #1.

Murray and the Sooners will play Alabama in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinal on Dec. 29 in Miami Gardens, Florida.