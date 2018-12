× Norman Walmart evacuated for chemical spill

NORMAN, Okla. – Authorities have evacuated the Walmart on Interstate Drive in Norman after discovering a small chemical spill.

Officials have evacuated occupants and closed off the store to the public as they investigate.

The Norman Fire Department says people inside were complaining of burning eyes.

Assistant Fire Chief Mark Castell told News 4 two people were transported to a local hospital, but their conditions are unknown.

We will keep you updated.