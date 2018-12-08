× Oklahoma inmate walks away from halfway house in Ponca City

PONCA CITY, Okla. – The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says in inmate who walked away from a halfway house in Ponca City remains at large.

The department said in a news release Friday that 45-year-old Paul Hartsell Jr. walked away from Bridgeway Inc. on November 25 and stole a van owned by the halfway house.

The house is described as a community housing center that provides drug and alcohol treatment.

Hartsell was convicted in Oklahoma County of domestic assault and battery and second-degree burglary.

He is described as a white male, 5’6″, weighing about 154 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. He has several tattoos on his neck, hands and also three tear drops under his left eye.

Officials say he will likely face additional time for walking away and stealing the van.

The van is a white 2009 Ford E350 with a tag of IJN-414. It has a “No. 39” stickers on multiple locations on its body, as well as dents on its passenger side door.

Anyone with information can call the escapee hotline at 866-363-1119 or email warrants@doc.ok.gov. All calls and emails are confidential.