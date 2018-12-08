× Sooners Scorch Shockers in OKC

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team went on a 33-9 run in the middle of the game to take control and cruise to an 80-48 win over Wichita State on Saturday at Chesapeake Arena in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Sooners led 32-27 late in the first half, then after a three-pointer from Matt Freeman made it 35-27 at halftime, took charge early in the second half.

OU got very balanced scoring, with four players in double figures, led by 14 points each from Christian James and Miles Reynolds, while Matt Freeman had 11 points and Aaron Calixte 10.

Oklahoma hit 10 three-pointers, with three each from James and Freeman.

Wichita State shot just 24 percent from the field and were 5-for-27 from three-point range.

The Sooners dominated the glass as well, outrebounding the Shockers 52-33.

Oklahoma improved to 8-1 on the season.

The Sooners have some time off for finals week, then will play USC at the BOK Center in Tulsa next Saturday at 8:00 pm.