Thieves target small volunteer fire department

ELGIN, Okla. - A small fire department is without critical gear after crooks broke in through the door.

It happened at the Porter Hill fire station.

"We just can’t afford it. We don’t have the money for it," said Calvin Nickell with the fire department.

Someone stole thousands in equipment during an overnight break in.

Items taken include radios, bunker gear, helmets and even medical gear.

“Our time that we could have helped somebody is shut down," said Nickell.

A device that can save someone who is in cardiac arrest was also taken. It was the department's only device of that kind.

"We have to have that gear to protect us," said Chief Mike Matlock with the fire department. "If not, we can’t do our jobs safely."

The department is raising money online for more gear.

“Really lowlifes is all I can say," said Nickell. "To steal from a fire department from the people that are trying to help, trying to be good neighbors to the rest of the area, somebody’s really in sad shape.”