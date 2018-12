Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray will find out Saturday night if he is the Sooners' 7th winner of the Heisman Trophy as college football's most outstanding player.

Murray is one of three finalists, along with Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Murray could make it repeat Heisman wins for OU after Baker Mayfield won it last year.

Nate Feken reports from New York City.