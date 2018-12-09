Metro home ransacked in afternoon, Christmas gifts, kids’ allowance stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A metro family is still shaken after they walked into their home to find it ransacked an cleaned out.

It happened Friday, two young girls and their father walked into the house in the evening and discovered it had been broken into .

"I walked in and I saw that the back door was kicked down, and the t.v. was gone," said 11-year-old Aurora Sitts. "My dad told us to go outside and get our jackets. I started crying because I didn`t know what was happening."

Limited surveillance video shows the back end of the burglar's blue older model car parked in their driveway at about 2:30 p.m.

"Broad daylight, middle of the day," said Aurora's mother, Brandy Sitts. "They were very brazen."

They tore the house up and took anything they could get their hands on, including a television set, jewelry, unopened Christmas gifts, an engagement ring, and the art deco heirloom ring Brandy inherited from her grandmother.

"It really hurts that I lost my grandmother a few years ago and now I've lost that, too," Brandy said.

They even ransacked the girls' rooms.

"They destroyed the 5-year-old`s bedroom which is just bizarre," Brandy said. "What are you going to take from a 5-year-old?"

And they stole Aurora's lunch money she had been earning and saving up.

The burglars left behind fingerprints on the televisions that were mounted to the walls and they couldn't remove. There was also a receipt left behind police are hoping will help lead to those responsible.

Meanwhile, the Sitt family is working to repair what's broken, and replace what was lost. But Brandy is more worried about the deeper scars left behind.

"I keep having this dream of that person kicking down the door," Aurora said, "but I can`t see that face."

Both Aurora and Brandy losing sleep since it happened.

"For me, it's just stuff, but for my kids it`s their sense of safety and security that`s been violated," Brandy said, "and right before a holiday season I think comes a lot harder for them."