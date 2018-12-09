× OSBI arrests former Sperry police officer arrested on drug charges

SPERRY, Okla. – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has arrested a former Sperry police officer on drug charges.

Back on October 23, the Sperry Police Department requested OSBI assistance to investigate 32-year-old Michael Anthony Townsend, who was an active police officer at the time.

The OSBI initiated an investigation, and Townsend later resigned his position.

On Sunday, Townsend was arrested and charged with distribution of controlled substance and attempted unlawful possession of controlled drugs.

Townsend was then booked into the David L. Moss correctional facility on a $15,000 bond.