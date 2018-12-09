People in Norman support Kyler Murray after apology for homophobic tweet

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray apologized early Sunday morning for old tweets that surfaced using a homophobic term. Some people in Norman told News 4 they're happy to accept his apology and move forward.

After Murray won the Heisman Trophy Saturday, someone went back through his tweets and discovered several that used a derogatory homophobic term. The tweets are from 2011 and 2012 when Murray was 14 and 15 years old.

It is important to be aware that that is something that he said, and he has to own it because he posted it on the internet," said OU student Jordan Friedemann.

The tweets were deleted Saturday night, and early Sunday morning, Murray took to Twitter to apologize, saying, "I apologize for the tweets that have come to light tonight from when I was 14 and 15. I used a poor choice of word that doesn’t reflect who I am or what I believe. I did not intend to single out any individual or group."

With Murray's status as a star college athlete, some insist he and others like him should be conscious of what they post on social media.

"There's a bunch of little kids that look up to him," said student Evan Moulton, "and if he says all that stuff on social media, I think little kids will think it's alright."

But Moulton, Friedemann, and others we spoke to agree it was a long time ago.

"We've all done things when we were 14 or 15 that we wouldn't do today and to hold us by that standard, it just seems unfair," said KC Hunter.

"He was just also a kid," said student Isabella Bueso. "Kids say things they don’t really know what they mean, and the significance behind it."

People in Norman saying they're ready to let it go, and urge others not to make the same mistakes.

"I’m glad he apologized and that he’s not saying those things anymore," Friedemann said.

"I understand he did say that but he did come out and apologize, and he tried to make it all better," Moulton said.