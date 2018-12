McCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. – A silver alert has been issued for an 85 year-old man with dementia, officials report.

Walter Heironimus was last seen near the 17600 block of 250th street, around 9:00 a.m. According to reports, he was wearing a blue striped polo shirt and blue jeans at the time.

He left his residence in an unknown direction driving a white 2005 Ford F150.

Anyone with information on Heironimus’ whereabouts is asked to contact authorities immediately.