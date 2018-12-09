× Son being questioned in death of father in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Police said an 18-year-old man has been arrested on a first-degree murder warrant in death of his father in Broken Arrow.

Officer James Koch said in a news release Saturday that police were called Friday afternoon to a home for a welfare check but were not initially allowed into the home by the son.

Koch said, after the son relented and allowed officers inside, 42-year-old Zachary Umdenstock was found dead.

Online court records do not show that the son has yet been formally charged in the case.